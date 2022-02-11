BBN Tonight 2-10-22

Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer celebrate John Calipari's birthday. Hear why Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is talking about UK football ahead of the Super Bowl, and meet one of the Ben-GALS!

Kentucky baseball season is just around the corner. Hear from the player Nick Mingione can't stop raving about - Ryan Ritter! He talks one-on-one with Darren Headrick. Plus, we have a list of all of the Bat Cat games and when they'll be on TV for you to watch.

It's been a huge week for the women's golf team. Anna talks with head coach Golda Borst.

Another watch list for Oscar Tshiebwe... HOW MANY MORE COULD THERE BE?! This is the big one!