BBN Tonight 2-21-22

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are in the studio to break down the night's biggest UK sports topics, including Kentucky's offensive coordinator job and UK's short-handed win over Alabama. Tom Leach joins the show with more.

It was a big weekend for the BBN. We have the latest on the post-season for reigning National Champions, UK rifle plus SEC tournament results for Kentucky men's and women's swimming and diving. The spring sports are just getting underway, but baseball and softball both had stellar weekends. Get your brooms out! Plus, Josh Paschal has been recognized for his work off the football field, and we have his emotional acceptance speech.