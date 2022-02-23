Watch
BBN Tonight 2-22-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight full episode 2-22-22
MBB injury updates (2-22-22)
UK basketball talk with MIKE PRATT (2-22-22)
Darren Headrick's report (2-22-22)
TWOSDAY Deals (2-22-22)

Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer are joined by UK Sports Network experts Mike Pratt and Darren Headrick to break down the latest for Kentucky men's and women's basketball and baseball.

Plus, TWOSDAY puns (and deals) you don't want to miss!

