BBN Tonight 2-24-22

LEX 18 — Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down Kentucky basketball's win over LSU. Hear from John Calipari, Bryce Hopkins and Oscar Tshiebwe. Maggie Davis joins them in the studio with her report on Kentucky track's upcoming post-season run. She talks with UK track star Abby Steiner and head coach, Lonnie Greene.

Plus, Anna talks with ESPN college basketball analyst Jimmy Dykes about the Wildcats, the overall strength of the SEC this season, and Oscar Tshiebwe's growing case for National Player of the Year.

The UK hoops team tips off as soon as our show ends - watch Kentucky vs. Missouri on the SEC Network+. Plus, UK baseball gets a big win, and good news for Drake Jackson...