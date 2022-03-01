BBN Tonight 2-28-22

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo have the biggest stories of the day from around Big Blue Nation, including sights and sounds from Rhyne Howard's historic senior day for the women's basketball program. We also have their seed and game time for this week's SEC Tournament. Plus, John Calipari talks following his team's loss on the road at Arkansas. Plus, "UK in the UK" is back on!

Then, Anna and Keith are joined by Tom Leach to talk more about Kentucky basketball's loss to Arkansas and look ahead to Tuesday's senior day matchup against Ole Miss. Hear more from Coach Cal and Davion Mintz.

UK track's Abby Steiner and softball's Kayla Kowalik both broke records this weekend for their respective programs, and the Bat Cats are off to their hottest start in a decade. Plus, the women's golf team is raising money for a cause close to Kentucky's heart. Find out how you can help their efforts in western Kentucky.

One of Kentucky's most-successful programs has another title to add to its already-impressive resume: conference champions, AGAIN!