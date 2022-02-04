BBN Tonight 2-3-22

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn break down Kentucky's gritty win over Kansas. Hear from John Calipari and Davion Mintz. Plus, it's the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and UK Athletics celebrated by honoring over 300 student athletes at Wednesday night's basketball game.

Then, they talk with UK gymnast Raena Worley about being a 3-time SEC Gymnast of the week.

Keith Farmer sits down with UK STUNT coach Blair Bergmann.

Stick around because it's a big weekend of post-season football for a few Wildcats. We'll tell you how you can watch.