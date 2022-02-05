Watch
BBN Tonight 2-4-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 04, 2022
BBN Tonight full episode 2-4-22
Previewing Alabama (2-4-22)
Jack GOOSE Givens joins the show (2-4-22)
One-on-one with Riley Welch (2-4-22)
Congrats Champ Kelly! (2-4-22)

Eli Gehn and Josh Berrian host to preview the Kentucky vs. Alabama basketball game. Hear from John Calipari and Kellan Grady. Plus, UK football may have found its new offensive line coach...

Then, the guys are joined by Jack Goose Givens to continue to preview the Tide. Is this new Keion Brooks here to stay, and could Saturday's game turn into a track meet?!

Plus, Maggie Davis catches up with UK player turned graduate assistant, Riley Welch. He talks about the team's camaraderie, gives his Alabama scouting report, and weighs in on the suits vs. sweats debate.

Stick around because one former Cat has a new job, and we couldn't be more excited for him!

