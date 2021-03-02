BBN TONIGHT 3-1-21 BBN Tonight headlines 3-1-21 Darren Headrick WBB + BASEBALL 3-1-21 Tom Leach talk 3-1-21 Leonard Hamilton on ESPN 3-1-21

Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn break down the day's biggest stories from around the Big Blue Nation. They'll talk about the losses for the Kentucky men's and women's basketball teams. Plus, the UK softball team had a historic weekend.

Darren Headrick of the UK Sports Network discusses the latest in Kentucky women's basketball heading into the SEC Tournament. Plus, baseball is undefeated! Darren weighs in on that, too.

The, Tom Leach from the UK Sports Network talks with Keith and Eli about Kentucky's loss to Florida and what's next for the Wildcats. Plus, ESPN is producing a special piece on Kentucky's 1978 National Championship team. Tom has the inside scoop!

Then, Florida State head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton broke the color barrier at every stage of his career in the sport, including 12 years on the bench behind UK legend Joe B. Hall. ESPN's College GameDay did a feature piece on him over the weekend.

Thanks for watching, and remember to follow along with us on social media so you never miss a Big Blue story: