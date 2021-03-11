BBN Tonight 3-10-21 No Spring Game 3-10-21 Stoops talks QB's 3-10-21 Keith in Nashville 3-10-21

Head Coach Mark Stoops tells LEX18 News and BBN Tonight the Kentucky football team will not host an official Spring Game this year. The decision was made due to the program's partnership with UK Healthcare, which is using Kroger Field as the state's largest COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. Coach Stoops sat down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with LEX18's Eli Gehn on this evening's edition of BBN Tonight, where he first discussed the cancellation of the spring game. Plus, Keith Farmer is in Nashville for the SEC men's basketball tournament.