Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight 3-10-22

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:15 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 20:15:03-05
BBN Tonight full episode 3-10-22
Tampa, DAY ONE! (3-10-22)
One-on-one with KEATON UPSHAW (3-10-22)
LOOKING TO REPEAT: UK Rifle heading to NCAA Championships (3-10-22)
COMING UP (3-10-22)

Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn are live in Tampa, Florida with the latest on UK basketball and the SEC Tournament.

Plus, Maggie Davis has the story of the Kentucky rifle program's quest for another NCAA Championship, plus Keith's interview with UK football's Keaton Upshaw as spring practice officially gets rolling in Lexington.

keith farmer eli gehn tampa sec tournament

The BBN Tonight crew is coming to you live not once, but twice this Friday evening! Join us live at 5:30 p.m. for our SEC Tournament Preview Special, then again live at 7:30 p.m. leading into Kentucky's first game of the SEC Tournament.

We'll also have exclusive interviews with the players you won't want to miss!

bbn tonight gameday sec tournament preview special fsg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo