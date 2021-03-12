BBN Tonight 3-11-21 Kentucky falls to Mississippi State 74-73 3-11-21 Keith Farmer Live from Nashville 3-11-21 Goose Givens breaks down the loss 3-11-21 Looking to next season 3-11-21

Kentucky basketball's season has come to an end, following a heartbreaking 74-73 loss to Mississippi State in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. The BBN Tonight crew is ready to break it all down for you PLUS talk about where the program goes from here.

Eli Gehn and Maggie Davis are live from the LEX18 News studio, giving you the good, bad and ugly from Thursday's game. You'll see highlights and hear from Coach John Calipari, Dontaie Allen and Davion Mintz, plus hear their insight.

Then, Keith Farmer joins the show live from Nashville, where he'll weigh in on the game results and which players could return for another season. Keith is also joined by Jack 'Goose' Givens of the UK Sports Network to analyze what went wrong for the Wildcats.

Kentucky's season may be done, but we're not going anywhere. As always, thanks for watching and we'll see you tomorrow night. You can also keep up with all of the biggest off-season story lines by following along with us on social media.