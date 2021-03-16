BBN Tonight 3-15-21 National Champions and Spring Football 3-15-21 Abby Steiner, 200M NCAA Champ! 3-15-21 Tom Leach 3-15-21 BBNBA Round up 3-15-21

It's National Champions Monday here on BBN Tonight. We're celebrating UK Rifle on their team and multiple individual NCAA titles. Plus, Track and Field star Abby Steiner didn't just win an NCAA title for the 200M dash she set a new record, she'll join us. And it's football season in the bluegrass! We'll hear from Mark Stoops and newly announced running back coach John Settle ahead of day 1 of spring practice.