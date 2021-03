BBN Tonight 3-16-21 WBB going dancing! 3-16-21 Rhyne Howard! 3-16-21 Eric Wolford and Luke Fortner 3-16-21 Relief Drive for Eastern Kentucky 3-16-21

Women's Basketball is going dancing! We'll talk to head coach Kyra Elzy and star forward Rhyne Howard. Spring practice has begun for the football team we're talking with offensive line coach Eric Wolford and Senior offensive lineman Luke Fortner. Liam Coen spoke to the media as well.