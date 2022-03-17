BBN Tonight 3-16-22

The Kentucky basketball team has arrived in Indianapolis for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and we have the latest on the Cats! Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn have notes from UK and St. Peter's open practices.

The awards shelf for Oscar Tshiebwe AND Rhyne Howard at the Joe Craft Center has to be getting overloaded by now, right?! Check out the latest way these Cats are making history. Plus, the UK baseball and softball teams both have big series coming up this weekend.

Then, Anna Tarullo talks with UK gymnast Anna Haigis following "the score of [her] life," and ahead of the SEC Championships. You can watch the Wildcats compete this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network+