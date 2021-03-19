BBN Tonight 3-18-2021

BBN Tonight 3-18-21 MARK STOOPS, JOSH PASCHAL (3-18-21) Gabby Curry, UK volleyball (3-18-21) Meet Anna Tarullo! 3-18-21 UK Swim/Dive news (3-18-21)

Kentucky football is back in action for day two of spring practice, and BBN Tonight has the exclusive coverage you need to get caught up on all of the latest. Keith Farmer sits down with Mark Stoops and Josh Paschal.

Plus, hear from defensive coordinator Brad White on the expectations for his unit. Isaiah Jackson has declared for the NBA Draft, but he will NOT hire an agent. And Rhyne Howard picks up ANOTHER impressive award!

The Kentucky volleyball team is on a roll, and we have a conversation with senior libero Gabby Curry as the team prepares to take on No. 7 Florida this weekend.

Then, get to know our brand new, permanent co-host! Anna Tarullo is a Kentucky native, and she's thrilled to join the BBN Tonight family to cover University of Kentucky athletics. Get to know Anna ahead of her first day on the air.