BBN Tonight 3-19-21 Heart of the Defense 3-19-21 Rachel Lawson 3-19-21 Chad Sanders G-League Executive of the Year 3-19-21 Gymnastic Championships 3-19-21

We're getting you ready for women's basketball's first NCAA Tournament game. We're talking softball with head coach Rachel Lawson. And NBA G-League Executive of the Year, Chad Sanders, joins us to talk about his time at UK as a basketball manager.