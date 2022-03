It was an emotional senior day for UK men's basketball - hear from Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady, plus teammate Sahvir Wheeler.

We preview Kentucky vs. Mississippi State's upcoming matchup in the SEC Tournament. Then, runs record holder Kayla Kowalik joins the show to preview the Kentucky softball team's home opener at John Cropp Stadium.

Stick around, because several Wildcats were inducted into a prestigious society!