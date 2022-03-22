Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight 3-22-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 19:58:44-04
Full Episode 3-22-22
John Calipari radio show breakdown with Tom Leach (3-22-22)
One-on-one with Chris Rodriguez (3-22-22)
Spring practice updates - day 4 (3-22-22)
How YOU can win, BBN! (3-22-22)

Anna Tarullo and Eli Gehn are joined by Tom Leach to break down John Calipari's last radio show of the season after UK basketball's loss to St. Peter's in the NCAA Tournament.

Chris Rodriguez sits down with our Maggie Davis to talk about his decision to return for another season with the Wildcats, what he's seen so far this spring, and his expectations for this year.

We have more spring practice headlines after four days of practice, including the latest on Vito Tisdale. Also hear from Will Levis, Rich Scangarello and Kenneth Horsey.

Tune in this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to see our exclusive interview with Will Levis!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo