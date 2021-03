LEX18 — We continue to bring you exclusive coverage of spring football. Co-defensive Coordinator Jon Sumrall and linebacker Deandre Square talked with Eli Gehn about the grind of spring practice.

They discuss coach Sumrall's promotion and what it means for him to be back having success at his alma mater. Deandre tells us that iron sharpens iron and spring is all about getting better as a team and His position as a leader on the defense this season, as a veteran returner.