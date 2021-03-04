BBN Tonight 3-3-21 BBN Tonight headlines 3-3-21 Chasity Patterson, Jazmine Massengil (3-3-21) Softball star, Erin Coffel! (3-3-21) Edmond raises money for Schlarman (3-3-21)

Keith Farmer and Josh Berrian break down the day's biggest stories from the world of UK Athletics, including Kentucky basketball's loss to Ole Miss, Kentucky baseball's hot start, and championship invitations for several Wildcats from the the track and field AND swimming and diving teams.

Next, Kentucky women's basketball players Chasity Patterson and Jazmine Massengil join the show to talk with Keith and Josh heading into their conference tournament. What has this season been like for them, and what should the BBN expect from the Cats this post-season?

Then, Keith talks with Kentucky softball star Erin Coffel! The freshman phenom talks about her transition to the college game (it's not as easy as she makes it look!), and what it means for the Cats to have the best overall start in program history.

Finally, we have an update on former Kentucky volleyball star, Leah Edmond. She's playing professional volleyball and dedicating her season to UK's late offensive line coach, John Schlarman. We'll tell you how you can help her reach her fundraising goal.

