BBN Tonight 3-3-22

State of the Program: Extended Interview with Head Coach Mark Stoops
Posted at 8:05 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 20:05:08-05
Tonight we have a special show for you, an extensive one-on-one interview with head football coach Mark Stoops, just five days from the start of Spring Practice. Kentucky football is coming off one of the best seasons in program history. They finished 10 and 3, won a New Year's Day Bowl, and ended the year in sole possession of 2nd place in the SEC East, right behind the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Keith farmer talked to coach stoops about the successful past season, an eventful offseason, and what to expect this Spring and Summer.

