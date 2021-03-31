BBN Tonight 3-30-21 BBN Tonight headlines 3-30-21 PRO DAY PREVIEW STORY (3-30-21) Nick Mingione talks AUBURN SWEEP (3-30-21) How to watch UK Pro Day (3-30-21)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo get you ready for Kentucky football's 2021 Pro Day. Hear from Mark Stoops, Liam Coen, Brad White and more as seven Wildcats prepare to participate on Wednesday.

Plus, UK basketball grabs a transfer from Davidson. Will Kellar Grady change the game for the Cats? UK softball wins big over Alabama, and head coach Rachel Lawson is PUMPED. See her reaction to "one of the best times" she's had as a coach at Kentucky.

Then, UK baseball coach Nick Mingione joins the show after his team completes an impressive weekend sweep over SEC foe, Auburn.

