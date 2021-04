LEX18 —

BBN Tonight 3-31-21 UK Football Pro Day 3-31-21 Jamin Davis and Kelvin Joseph 3-31-21 Pro Day interviews 3-31-21

All your UK Football pro day coverage. Jamin Davis steals the show putting up some eye popping number sure to have him selected early on in the NFL Draft. Kelvin Joseph, Landon Young and Brandin Echols all put up big numbers. Plus, hear from all the guys in exclusive interviews.