BBN Tonight 3-5-21 WBB falls to Georgia 78-66 3-5-21 Joel Justus preview USC 3-5-21 BBN Raises Money for Flood Victims 3-5-21

We'll have highlights from Kentucky Women's basketball's second round SEC Tournament game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. Plus, LEX 18 is teaming up with the Kentucky chapter of the American Red Cross for a fundraiser called Kentucky Flood Relief and John Calipari is matching up to $50,000 of donations.

Tonight, we're honored to be joined by John Calipari, Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow, Nick Mingione and Mitch Barnhart to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Here's how you can help those impacted by Kentucky flooding:

• Call (855) 999-GIVE (4483)

• Online: http://lex18.com/kyfloodrelief

• Mail: American Red Cross, C/O Kentucky Floods, 1450 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511