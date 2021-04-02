Watch
BBN Tonight 4-1-21

LEX18
Posted at 8:10 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 20:10:37-04
Kellan Grady Introduced 4-1-21
Kash Daniel on Pro day 4-1-21
A second chance for TJ Carter 4-1-21
Mens tennis recognized 4-1-21

Kentucky men's basketball introduces Kellan Grady to the media, Kash Daniel joins us to break down Kentucky football's pro day and former Cat TJ Carter is hoping for a second chance at the NFL after the pandemic threw him a curveball in 2020.

