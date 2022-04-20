BBN Tonight 4-10-22
Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:30 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 20:30:52-04
BBN Tonight full episode 4-19-22
Rhyne Howard talks after her first practice with the WNBA's Atlanta Dream.
Anna Tarullo talks with UK tennis player Josh Lapadat.
We pay tribute to former Miss Kentucky basketball and UK women's basketball player Lisa Collins.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.