BBN Tonight 4-12-22

Rhyne Howard is the WNBA Draft's No. 1 pick! Hear from the latest member of the Atlanta Dream, including her interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe moments after Howard's name was called first in the draft. Plus, we relive "No. 10's top 10 moments."

Tom Leach joins the show to talk about the latest men's basketball news, including Oscar Tshiebwe's day in Frankfort and how it could affect his decision regarding next season, and Jacob Toppin and Shaedon Sharpe testing the NBA waters. Will either of them return next season? Hear Tom's take.

Plus, Maggie Davis sits down with Kentucky wide receiver DeMarcus Harris for an exclusive interview recapping spring practice so far, previewing the wide receivers room as a whole, and explaining how Harris is trying to channel Wan'Dale Robinson this season.