BBN Tonight 4-13-22

Today was the last day of UK football's spring practice. Hear from head coach Mark Stoops and freshman receiver Dane Key as they wrap up this portion of their season and look ahead to the summer. UK softball's pitcher threw a no hitter to run rule the Louisville Cardinals last night, while the Baseball Bat Cats run rulled Bellarmine. Plus, Oscar Tshiebwe is a Kentucky Colonel!

Anna Tarullo talks with UK women's golf coach Golda Borst as the Cats continue post-season play.

Then, Anna and Maggie Davis catch up with Kentucky volleyball coach Craig Skinner about the spring season, including new additions to the roster and expectations for the returning players the BBN has come to love.

MORE awards for Abby Steiner!? It's true...