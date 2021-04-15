BBN Tonight 4-14-21

Kentucky Volleyball is in Omaha trying to make history and win the first national championship in program history. Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis have exclusive interviews with AVCA Coach of the Year Craig Skinner and AVCA Southeast Region Player of the Year setter Madison Lilley.

Plus, UK Football grad assistant Ryan Finck is raising money to save lives and find a cure for childhood leukemia, and he needs the BBN's help to become the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man of the Year. Finch is a childhood Leukemia survivor himself. If you'd like to donate to Ryan's cause you can do so here:

DONATE TO HELP RYAN FINCK BE THE LLS MAN OF THE YEAR