BBN Tonight 4-14-22

UK women's basketball signs graduate transfer Adebola Adeyeye, who was a key player on last year's MAC champion, the Buffalo Bulls.

Then, we have the latest UK football talk! One expert says Will Levis could be a first round draft pick next year, and Eli Gehn sits down with UK football safety Jordan Lovett. Get to know wide receivers coach Scott Woodward by watching him mic'd up at practice!

Plus, Maggie Davis talks with UK gymnasts Raena Worley, Cally Nixon and Hailey Davis as they prepare for this week's NCAA Championships.

It's a big weekend for Kentucky tennis! Stick around to see when and where you can watch the Cats.