BBN Tonight 4-16-2021

Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 16, 2021
Previews the last spring practice 4-16-21
UK Hall of Famer Kathy Deboer 4-16-21
Spring sports update 4-16-21
Burton honored 4-16-21

The Kentucky volleyball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 this weekend after sweeping UNLV Thursday night. Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo get you ready for it.

Plus, an exclusive interview with UK football head coach Mark Stoops as the team prepares for its final practice of the spring season. Defensive Coordinator Brad White also weighs in on the upcoming scrimmage.

Then, UK Athletics Hall of Fame coach and current AVCA executive director, Kathy Deboer joins the show to break down Kentucky volleyball's NCAA Tournament run.

