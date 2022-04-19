BBN Tonight 4-18-22

We have the latest on all things Big Blue Nation, including how the weekend went for Kentucky baseball, softball and volleyball.

Then, Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are joined by Tom Leach for the latest on UK Athletics, including Oscar Tshiebwe, CJ Fredrick and Kentucky basketball recruiting.

Our Eli Gehn sits down with UK football linebacker Jacquez Jones to talk about the spring game, UK's upcoming season, the expectations for the defense, and Kentucky's crazy weather!