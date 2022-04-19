Watch
BBN Tonight 4-18-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 20:00:28-04
BBN Tonight full episode 4-18-22
UK Athletics headlines (4-18-22)
Tom Leach's takes (4-18-22)
One-on-one with JACQUEZ JONES (4-18-22)
Men's Tennis ends regular season (4-18-22)

We have the latest on all things Big Blue Nation, including how the weekend went for Kentucky baseball, softball and volleyball.

Then, Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are joined by Tom Leach for the latest on UK Athletics, including Oscar Tshiebwe, CJ Fredrick and Kentucky basketball recruiting.

Our Eli Gehn sits down with UK football linebacker Jacquez Jones to talk about the spring game, UK's upcoming season, the expectations for the defense, and Kentucky's crazy weather!

