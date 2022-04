Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo talk the latest Kentucky basketball headlines, including Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Shaedon Sharpe. Plus, they break down the football team's transfer portal moves.

Then, they preview the NFL Draft with former UK football players Quandre Mosely and Justin Rigg. We also have a behind-the-scenes look at the newly-renovated Rupp Arena and Central Bank Center.

Plus, we're Kentucky Broadcaster Association WINNERS!