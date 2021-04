LEX18 — While the UK volleyball team made history by qualifying for the National Championship match, we learned of the death of former UK basketball player Terrence Clarke. We'll do our best to navigate you through both of those stories tonight.

Later in the show, our Eli Gehn sits down with the defensive backs coach and co-special teams coordinator, Frank Buffano. And the UK football team has received their Gator Bowl rings. Check out the bling...