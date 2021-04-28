BBN Tonight (4-27-21)

There's an interesting update on the search for new UK basketball assistant coaches. What does it mean?! Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break it down for you. We also get you ready for the NFL Draft. Several Wildcats are hoping to hear their names called later this week. Plus, Avery Skinner and Allen Hamilton have been nominated for the 2021 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter post-graduate scholarships. Congrats, Cats!

Then, meet Gail Goestenkors, the Kentucky women's basketball team's new assistant coach. She'll talk about her Hall of Fame career, her expectations coming to Lexington and what she hopes to bring to the program. Plus, how did a former Duke coach end up with the Wildcats?!

We'll also honor the life of Terrence Clarke with a memorial video from UK Athletics.