BBN Tonight 4-27-22

Maggie Davis and Anna Tarullo talk Antonio Reeves to Kentucky and preview the NFL Draft. Hear from Josh Ali.

Plus, Jeremy Flax tells his story of working his way up from the JUCO level to a starting role on the Big Blue Wall. Maggie Davis reports.

Kentucky baseball AND softball run-ruled their opponents last night. We'll show you how they got it done. PLUS, the end of season No. 1 for one program on campus and gold medals for three Wildcats!

Stick around because we have important information coming your way about the rest of the week, including how you can keep up with all of the Wildcats as they hear their names called at this year's NFL Draft.