BBN Tonight 4-28-21

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo talk with Darren Headrick of the UK Sports Network about Kentucky baseball's remaining schedule and the new women's basketball assistant coach, Gail Goestenkors. Also hear from baseball players TJ Collett and Zack Lee.

Then, CBS Sports analyst and NFL Draft Writer Josh Edwards joins the show to preview the draft. Where does he think the Cats will land? We'll cover all of the action throughout the rest of this week, too. Tune in Thursday and Friday for the latest.

Plus: the NCAA Volleyball National Championships brought in record-breaking viewership, and the Celtics honor Terrence Clarke.