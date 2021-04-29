Watch
BBN Tonight 4-28-21

Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 20:05:46-04
BBN Tonight with Darren Headrick (4-28-21)
Josh Edwards previews NFL Draft (4-28-21)
NCAA Ratings Increase (4-28-21)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo talk with Darren Headrick of the UK Sports Network about Kentucky baseball's remaining schedule and the new women's basketball assistant coach, Gail Goestenkors. Also hear from baseball players TJ Collett and Zack Lee.

Then, CBS Sports analyst and NFL Draft Writer Josh Edwards joins the show to preview the draft. Where does he think the Cats will land? We'll cover all of the action throughout the rest of this week, too. Tune in Thursday and Friday for the latest.

Plus: the NCAA Volleyball National Championships brought in record-breaking viewership, and the Celtics honor Terrence Clarke.

