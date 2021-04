It's NFL Draft night. Christmas in April! We'll be previewing the event for you with everything you need to know about where some Cats might go. Plus, Vince Marrow joins us for an inside look at the process.

Jamin Davis and Kelvin Joseph could be first round draft picks, and as many as nine Kentucky players could be drafted. Vince Marrow breaks it all down for us and what he's hearing from NFL teams.