BBN Tonight 4-5-21

Point Guard Devin Askew is transferring from the Kentucky basketball program.

Kentucky Volleyball has earned its highest NCAA Tournament seed in program history! The Cats led by SEC Player of the year Madison Lilley earned the second overall seed. Madison Lilley wasn't the only Wildcat to take home All-SEC honors; Gabby Curry is the SEC libero of the year and Craig Skinner was named the Co-Coach of the year. In total six Wildcats garnered All-SEC honors.

John Calipari puts college basketball on notice "I'm ready to get going. It can't come soon enough". Plus, some former Kentucky basketball players are having big success.

