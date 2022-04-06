Watch
BBN Tonight 4-5-22

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 10:42:45-04
BBN Tonight 4-6-22
Oscar Tshiebwe: CONSENSUS (4-5-22)
Eli Cox, Jeff Piecoro on spring football (4-5-22)
One-on-one with JAGER BURTON (4-5-22)
Women's golf finishes regular season (4-5-22)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo have the latest on Kentucky Basketball's first CONSENSUS National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe. He just won the Wooden Award. What's next?

Plus, it's offensive line day! Hear from Zach Yenser, Eli Cox and Jager Burton for the latest on all things Big Blue Wall. Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello also talked with the media today, so you'll hear from him, as well.

Join us this Saturday and every Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News or here on BBNGameday.com for everything you need to know to get your weekend started! This Saturday, we'll be joined by Christi Thomas to preview Kentucky football's spring game.

BBN GAMEDAY 9 AM

