BBN Tonight 4-6-21

LEX18
Posted at 8:11 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 20:11:19-04
Meet Oscar Tshiebwe 4-6-21
More with Oscar Tshiebwe 4-6-21
Spring Football update 4-6-21
Kameron Roach has a new home 4-6-21

Kentucky Basketball roster has another hole in it with the departure of Devin Askew. We'll look at the impact of that and give you an update on where things stand for next season. We have an extended one-on-one with new Wildcat West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe, Anna Tarullo brings you her exclusive interview.

And we continue to be your go-to place for spring football coverage, hear updates from practice from Liam Coen and Darian Kinnard, both had exciting things to say about freshman Jager Burton.

