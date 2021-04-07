BBN Tonight 4-6-21

Kentucky Basketball roster has another hole in it with the departure of Devin Askew. We'll look at the impact of that and give you an update on where things stand for next season. We have an extended one-on-one with new Wildcat West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe, Anna Tarullo brings you her exclusive interview.

And we continue to be your go-to place for spring football coverage, hear updates from practice from Liam Coen and Darian Kinnard, both had exciting things to say about freshman Jager Burton.