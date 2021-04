Kentucky Baseball got a HUGE win on the road over fifth ranked Louisville. It was Kentucky's first win in the series since 2014. Ryan Ritter had the game of his life with three hits and six RBI's, along with some incredible defensive plays. And football spring practice is winding down, hear from Liam Coen on the offense. Plus we continue exclusive coverage of spring ball with interviews passing defense coordinator Steve Clinkscale and guard Kenneth Horsey.