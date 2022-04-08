BBN Tonight 4-7-22

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are in the BBN Tonight studio to talk Kentucky football. Hear from Brad White and Jalen Geiger. They also have the latest on UK basketball, the transfer portal, and Bryce Hopkins. Plus, more awards for Rhyne Howard, and the Bat Cats have a weekend series against Texas A&M.

Then, Keith has an exclusive interview with Virginia Tech transfer wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, and Anna talks with UK men's golfer, Garrett Wood.

Stick around, because an organization on UK's campus is hosting a big event later this month, and Oscar Tshiebwe is going to be one of the special guests! See how you can score an invite or donate to the cause.