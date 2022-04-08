Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight 4-7-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 20:00:50-04
Full Episode 4-7-22
HEADLINES: Football, Baseball, Bryce Hopkins (4-7-22)
EXCLUSIVE: Tayvion Robinson (4-7-22)
UK Golfer GARRETT WOOD (4-7-22)
How to meet Oscar Tshiebwe (4-7-22)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are in the BBN Tonight studio to talk Kentucky football. Hear from Brad White and Jalen Geiger. They also have the latest on UK basketball, the transfer portal, and Bryce Hopkins. Plus, more awards for Rhyne Howard, and the Bat Cats have a weekend series against Texas A&M.

Then, Keith has an exclusive interview with Virginia Tech transfer wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, and Anna talks with UK men's golfer, Garrett Wood.

Stick around, because an organization on UK's campus is hosting a big event later this month, and Oscar Tshiebwe is going to be one of the special guests! See how you can score an invite or donate to the cause.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo