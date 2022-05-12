BBN Tonight 5-11-22

Spring sports are winding down, which means our post-season coverage is gearing up! Maggie Davis talks with Kentucky coach Lonnie Greene and sprinter Abby Steiner about track and field's SEC and NCAA championship runs, and the one major item still missing from Steiner's resume. Could it happen for her this weekend? Plus, Kentucky pole vaulter Matt Peare is looking for conference tournament redemption after an injury almost ended his career.

The conference tournament has also arrived for Kentucky softball. Hear from UK head coach Rachel Lawson about what she wants to see from her team this week, plus see the bracket and the Cats' potential path to an SEC title.

Then, the voice of the Bat Cats Darren Headrick is in the studio with more on UK baseball's chances. He'll talk about the team's historic win over Tennessee, the remaining schedule, the current pitching rotation, and what the Cats have to do to down the stretch to make the cut this post-season.