BBN Tonight 5-12-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 12, 2022
UK Athletics headlines (5-12-22)
Avery Williamson on NFL Draft (5-12-22)
UK Baseball and the 606 (5-12-22)

Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis share the biggest news items of the day from around Big Blue Nation - including for Kentucky basketball, baseball, golf, track and more!

Then, former UK football player turned NFL vet Avery Williamson joins the show with his take on this year's NFL Draft. He also weighs in on the famous "rookie year" traditions. Did he have to do anything crazy during his first year in the league?!

Plus, three Kentucky baseball players pay homage to their hometowns and explain the pride they feel while playing for their hometown school. We're talking 606, by God!

