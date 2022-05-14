BBN Tonight 5-13-22
Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 20:00:21-04
Smells like the post season! Eli Gehn and Anna Tarullo talk UK softball and Kentucky track and field's SEC Tournament runs.
Maggie Davis talks with Gabriel Diallo about UK tennis in the NCAA Tournament.
Plus, check out these grades!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.