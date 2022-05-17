BBN Tonight 5-16-22

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer talk UK softball Selection Sunday, Kentucky track and field's SEC outdoor championship, Kentucky men's tennis advancing in the NCAA Tournament, and Zion Childress signing with Mark Stoops and Maddie Scherr joining Kyra Elzy's squad.

Curtis Burch talks with UK wide receiver Dane Key about his freshman season, his spring game touchdown and... his favorite school lunch?!

Then, Tom Leach talks with Keith and Maggie about the current state of the secondary and the new Cats in the NFL. Hear from Luke Fortner and Josh Paschal.

Thanks for watching, and we'll see you again tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. ET on LEX 18 News!