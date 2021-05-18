BBN Tonight (5-17-21)

The UK basketball team just keeps changing! Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down the new roster additions, Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. How will all of the pieces fit together next season? The voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, also joins the show to help break down the roster.

Then, Kentucky softball coach Rachal Lawson joins us to preview the post season and talk about hosting the Lexington regionals for the fifth consecutive season. The Cats play at home this Friday at noon.

Plus, it was a big weekend in Lexington! 93 student athletes graduated from the University of Kentucky. We'll be telling their stories throughout the next week, so make sure you tune in weeknights at 7:30 on LEX18 News, on BBNTonight.com, and on our social media channels: