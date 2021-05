Georgia transfer and recent Kentucky signee Shavir Wheeler joins the show to talk all things UK basketball. Keith Farmer goes one-on-one with UK's new point guard.

There are familiar faces back in Lexington - UK baseball takes over the Legends! Anna Tarullo talks with the former Wildcats at media day.

Then, our graduation series continues. Maggie Davis talks with UK football's Colin Goodfellow about earning his degree in nursing and why healthcare is the industry for him.