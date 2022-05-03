Watch
BBN Tonight 5-2-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 20:00:28-04
BBN Tonight full episode 5-2-22
NFL Draft RECAP (5-2-22)
Tom Leach's takes (5-2-22)
UK Athletics headlines (5-2-22)

Maggie Davis and Anna Tarullo are joined by Tom Leach to talk Kentucky football's NFL Draft showing. Hear from Wan'Dale Robinson, Josh Paschal, Luke Fortner and Darian Kinnard. Plus, we have the rundown of all of Kentucky's undrafted free agent signings. Who is in the best situation to make a final roster?

Plus, Keith Farmer talks with UK baseball player turned Wild Health Genome, Dustin Beggs! The team's first home game is Tuesday, May 3rd, and a familiar face is throwing out the first pitch...

